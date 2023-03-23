Obituary – Jo-Anne Shaver

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Jo-Anne Shaver (nee Portal-Foster) of Dunbar, age 74. Loving wife of Rick Shaver. Loving mother of Erica Scott (Mark) of Iroquois, Aaron Wopat (Tracey) of Winchester, Matias Espinoza (Robyn) of Fort McMurray and Justin Espinoza (April) of Winchester. Loving stepmother of Danny Shaver (Monica) of Winchester Springs and Derek Shaver of Hanesville. Dear sister of Catherine Portal-Foster of Winchester, Margaret Carter of British Columbia, Elizabeth Roy (Cleo) of St. Charles, Kim Anderson (Paul) of Kanata, Jacqueline Belsey (Mike) of Buckhorn, Madeline Burton (late David) of Smiths Falls, Kathleen Hansen (Kirk) of Ottawa and Nynetha Staff (Jack Lamirande) of Arnprior. Jo-Anne will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Cheyanne, Cassidy, Calvin, Austin, Alyssa, Elizabeth, Josh, Kristen, William, Christopher, Mallory, Nicholas, Sienna, Emily and her great-grandchildren Grace, Savannah, Kendra, Danika and Aurora. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Joan Portal-Foster (nee Garbutt) and her great-granddaughter Kylie. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Jo-Anne’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Sunday, March 26th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

