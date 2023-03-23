Obituary – Elsie Baldwin

It is with great sadness we announce on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in her 75th year Elsie Baldwin (nee Klaassen) of Winchester passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side and in her heart. Mom faced her cancer journey with strength and dignity. Loving wife of “Jack” John Baldwin for 54 years. Lovingly, she dedicated her life to her children Lucy McIntyre (Lenny) of Iroquois, Mark Baldwin (Karen) of Kemptville, Kim Sheldrick (David) of Edwards and Cindy Baldwin (Michel Hurtubise) of Almonte. Dear sister of Emmy McCadden (late Terry), Suzanne Ross (Barry), Yvonne Klaassen (Al Harris) and Peter Klaassen (Louise), Sister in law Kelly Klaassen. Elsie will be forever remembered by her grandchildren Ryan McIntyre (Sarah), Jackie Johnston (Kaelic), Stephanie Baldwin, Cory Baldwin, Marina Avery (Dustin), Cassandra Avery and her great-grandchildren Owen, Emma and Alivia. She was predeceased by her parents Arie and Hilda Klaassen (nee Oldenbroek) and her brother Jack Klaassen. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Elsie’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

A Sparrow in a Hurricane We Love You Mom

