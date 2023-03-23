Across the Pond at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Tickets for ‘Across the Pond: The British Invasion,’ coming to Upper Canada Playhouse, March 31 to April 2, 2023, are going very fast. Audiences are clearly thrilled to see the return of this hit production, created by and starring Leisa Way, backed by the Wayward Wind Band. The show presents a magical cornucopia of the greatest music of the 60s, 70s and 80s, songs born in Britain and then shared with the world.

And audiences are also looking forward to experiencing the talented, musically versatile artist Leisa Way’s return visit to the Upper Canada Playhouse stage. She has a huge fan following in this area.

As Leisa herself said, in a recent interview, “I am over the moon to be returning to the Playhouse. It’s one of my favourite places to be, the theatre where I actually chose to debut the majority of my shows. It feels like coming home to be back at the wonderful Playhouse.”

Leisa has created some of the most popular musical shows in the Playhouse’s history – among them, ‘Rock n’ Roll is Here to Stay’, ‘Rhinestone Cowgirl’, ‘Sweet Dreams.’ ‘Oh Canada, We Sing for Thee.’ She has been writing and performing for most of her life, travelling the length and breadth of this country, playing to delighted audiences.

I asked her about keeping her passion for music and performing strong and alive, despite the challenges and real stresses of a life on the road, and of two years of shutdowns.

“Actually, during COVID, musicians could no longer do what we loved. For many, it became a time for a kind of reality check,” Leisa said. “They could think about and confront the stresses, no holidays, being constantly on the go from one town to another. And some actually left the business. Like others, I also had time to think, to decide whether I wanted to continue to keep up the pace, to continue to cope with the demands of live performing at my age. And you know what,” she said, “I realized that this is really what I love. This is my life. I understood how much I truly love to see an audience light up when we’re singing. Music is a constant source of joy, and, you know, that’s why musicians do it. The arts are absolutely vital to a happy heart, and singing makes us all happy.”

Needless to say, Leisa is very excited to be back on the live stage. And she is especially pleased to bring ‘Across the Pond: The British Invasion’ back to the Playhouse. I asked her whether ‘Across the Pond’ is her favourite show , since this production is a remount of her original show. “When people ask you that question,” Leisa laughed, “you’re supposed to respond that of course your favourite show is the one you are doing right now. But the truth is, ‘Across the Pond’ truly is my favourite I think.”

The show has been running for a number of years now. The idea for a show based on British ground breaking music actually grew out of the songs Leisa once shared with her older sister. “She inspired me,” Leisa recalled. “I was very little, and she used to dance with me to the music of the Beatles and the Stones, and the memory of that time and that music stayed with me. Her favourite song was “Hey Jude” and that’s my favourite too. And when I eventually came to develop this show, I also knew that Bobby (Prochaska) is almost encyclopedic about British music. I would say that ‘Across the Pond’ is really for my sister.”

Leisa will be joined for the show by the Wayward Wind Band, a cast of fellow artists, many long-time musical associates, that she describes as “incredible singers and musicians, wonderful all round performers” – Bruce Ley, Fred Smith, Bobby Prochaska, Nathan Smith and Don Reid. ‘Across the Pond: The British Invasion’ will take audiences on a glorious, and nostalgic musical tour of the very best music of the 60s,70s and 80s during its run at Upper Canada Playhouse.

The show toured 44 cities in 2017. “There are no major changes in this current production,” Leisa said, “but I would describe the 2023 version as a tighter version of the original ‘Across the Pond.’ I just finished re-writing the script and I worked on tighter medleys and better stories for this show. The reality is that a show is a living thing, and it can change. There’s an Annie Lennox, George Michaels component to a 70s and 80s fun medley. And of course, James Bond is still in the musical line up. I want audiences to be totally one with this show, and I am actually going to invite everybody to get out of their seats and move to the music.”

And taking centre stage for this Upper Canada Playhouse run will, of course, be the multi-talented Leisa Way herself. “I can’t wait to be back on the stage, to hear the laughter, to hear people singing along. I love to break that ‘fourth wall’ and make eye contact when I sing.”

