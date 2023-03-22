This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • CAO Shannon Geraghty leaving South Dundas;
  • SDG council pay nets 20 per cent increase in 2022;
  • Seaway opens March 22;
  • DFA Hall of Fame will induct Rose and VanDenBosch;
  • Rising remuneration in South Dundas;
  • Food bank keep sup with increasing demand;
  • Frank Prevost sex assault trial paused;
  • Parking lot top of mind at Morrisburg DBIA AGM;
  • Editorial – Nickel and diming discriminates;
  • Rangers tie playoff series again;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes Amanda Rheaume;
  • These stories and more, plus our special Spring Renovation feature, in The Leader.

