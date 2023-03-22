This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 22, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- CAO Shannon Geraghty leaving South Dundas;
- SDG council pay nets 20 per cent increase in 2022;
- Seaway opens March 22;
- DFA Hall of Fame will induct Rose and VanDenBosch;
- Rising remuneration in South Dundas;
- Food bank keep sup with increasing demand;
- Frank Prevost sex assault trial paused;
- Parking lot top of mind at Morrisburg DBIA AGM;
- Editorial – Nickel and diming discriminates;
- Rangers tie playoff series again;
- St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes Amanda Rheaume;
- These stories and more, plus our special Spring Renovation feature, in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now.