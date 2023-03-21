Obituary – Darcy Kenneth Ross Casselman

Darcy Casselman passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023. Born at Winchester Hospital on July 4, 1956, Darcy always worked hard as a drywaller. He had a zest for life and he enjoyed a cold beer.

Darcy will be missed by his siblings Skip Casselman (Carol) of Iroquois, Lorraine Casselman of Johnstown and Woodrow Casselman (Marielle) of Kanata, his special friends Nancy Coughlan and Stephen Kirker and his friends on Hastings Drive in Brockville. He was predeceased by his parents Ray and Norlene Casselman (nee Prunner) and his 3 wonderful feline companions Lost, Tiger & Mew Mew. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment service will be held at Iroquois Point Presbyterian Cemetery. A celebration of Darcy’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 Lower Lounge in Brockville on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Donations to Heidi’s Kitty Haven in Cardinal would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

