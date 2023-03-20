CAO Geraghty leaving South Dundas

MORRISBURG – Last week, South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty let South Dundas council and staff know that he will be leaving the Municipality of South Dundas. MORRISBURG – Last week, South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty let South Dundas council and staff know that he will be leaving the Municipality of South Dundas.

The municipality was planning to announce Geraghty’s departure in a Monday media release. He will be the new CAO for Augusta Township, replacing former South Dundas CAO Steve McDonald at that municipality.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad said that the municipality will be posting the position right away to start the search for their next CAO.

Geraghty, who is from Brockville, has been with the Municipality of South Dundas for about 15 years.

April 28 is expected to be his last day with South Dundas. Geraghty is the third senior South Dundas administration employee to leave in the last six months.

