This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Recreation in South Dundas just got a little more expensive;
  • SDFES review stalled;
  • Council team locks in property tax increase;
  • Unemployment up in the region;
  • Municipal grants divvied up;
  • 2023 Dundas Seed Forage and Agricultural Show winners;
  • North Dundas to sole source contract;
  • South Dundas victim of grandparent scam;
  • Editorial – No end in sight for rising food prices;
  • Lions exit playoffs, Rangers tied in second round;
  • The British are coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

