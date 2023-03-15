This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 15, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Recreation in South Dundas just got a little more expensive;
- SDFES review stalled;
- Council team locks in property tax increase;
- Unemployment up in the region;
- Municipal grants divvied up;
- 2023 Dundas Seed Forage and Agricultural Show winners;
- North Dundas to sole source contract;
- South Dundas victim of grandparent scam;
- Editorial – No end in sight for rising food prices;
- Lions exit playoffs, Rangers tied in second round;
- The British are coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.