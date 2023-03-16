MORRISBURG – There is a new and wonderful opportunity for singers/songwriters/musicians coming. The 2023 Seaway Valley Music Competition is offering new artists the chance to be seen and heard and perhaps launched onto the musical scene.

Spearheaded by Harmony Concerts, which, among other venues, sponsors the extraordinary summer musical productions at Morrisburg’s Stone Crop Acres Winery, the Seaway Valley Music Competition is open to “any non-professional, non-touring instrumentalist, singer/songwriter and vocal artist.” Registrants may actually enter in more than one category. The competition categories are piano, violin/fiddle and guitar in instrumental, vocal, and singer/songwriter. (For the purposes of the competition you are defined as a non-professional musician if your main source of income is not as a performer and you must rely on other sources of income.)

The Seaway Valley Music Competition will offer a real, professional showcase for up and coming artists. There are prizes and special opportunities for the winners.

Up to $500 will be awarded to first place winners in each instrumental, vocal, and singer/songwriters categories. There is also the potential for an opening act/gig for winners at one of the locations of the 2024 Harmony Concert Series. One participant will also take home the first RJS Legacy Award for “overall originality, commitment to the arts, musicianship, stage presence and musical prowess.” Judging will also be based on these criteria.

A limited number of spots are available in each category for those interested in entering the competition and will be awarded on a first come, first registered basis. There is a non-refundable $35 registration fee per category. Note that $15 from every registration will be donated to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation Fund. Registrants will be provided with a bio of the judges in each of the categories, along with the performance schedule (which will be finalized after the entry deadline passes.)

Deadline to enter the Seaway Valley Music Competition is June 1, 2023.

Go to www.harmonyconcerts.ca for details and the links for the contest applications.

