Obituary – Carol-Lee Pemberton

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Monday, March 13, 2023, Carol-Lee Pemberton (nee Morrow) of Elma, age 60. Loving wife of Chris Pemberton for 36 years. Loving mother of Mark Pemberton (Tara). Loving grandmother of Arianna, Trinity, Emma and Nicole. Dear sister of Paul Morrow, Patty Middleton (Don), Shelley Morrow (Tony Easter) and Angie Brown (Jim). She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Janice Morrow (nee Barkley). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Inurnment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

