Obituary – Gail Martin

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Gail Martin of Winchester, age 83. Loving mother of Peggy Charter-Pohl (Bernie) of Lethbridge, Kim Armstrong of Kemptville, David Charter of Rockland, Jenny Hebert (Mike) of Renfrew and Sharon Toonders (Larry) of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Gerald Martin of Cornwall, Sandra Martin of Ottawa, Keith Martin of Cornwall and Janice Martin of Ottawa. Gail will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sean, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Nicole, Grayson and her great-grandson Phoenix. She was predeceased by her parents James and Florence Martin (nee Connolly), her daughter Brenda Myers and her brothers Jim and Kevin Martin. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Wednesday, March 15th at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

