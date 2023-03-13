Obituary – Sharon Elizabeth McBain

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the age of 79. Sharon known as quiet, friendly and always seeing the positive side, was raised in Spencerville, Ontario and spent more than 15 years in Morrisburg before moving to Brockville this last year. She was dedicated to her faith in God, her desire to continuously learn and her commitment to share her knowledge to help others. She often combined these passions to maintain webpages and social media (Soaking Prayer) to promote well-being and share the words of faith in God. Beloved wife of the late Ronald McBain. Loving mother of Heather Buckwald, Kim Prentice, Marina Di Fazio (John-Paul), and Julie Buckwald. Sadly missed by her 6 grandchildren: Brandon, John, Karl, Patrick, Logan, and Brooklyn.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family may pay their respects at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2065 Dundas Street, Cardinal, Ontario, on Sunday March 19 from noon to 2pm with a funeral service being held immediately after (2pm) at the funeral home. Everyone is welcome to gather at the Cardinal Legion following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brockville General Hospital’s Palliative Care Program https://www.imakeanonlinedonation.org/bdhfoundation/palliative/] in support of the amazing care provided to Sharon over the last month. . Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com

