Obituary – Kevin Smith

Kevin G. “Smitty” Smith, born February 12, 1961, had his wish fulfilled when he passed away at his home in Iroquois on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the age of 62. Kevin fought his battle with cancer valiantly and never gave up. Kevin’s wife Marian Smith (nee Barkley) is left to deal with the sadness along with his honorary brothers Bobby Kirker, Bob Fowler, Ralf Fischer, his honorary sister Karen Bowles, his step-daughters Tori Merkley (Bob), Tawnya Rombough (Adam) and his step-grandchildren Emily, Bryanna, Paige, Wyatt, Efflyn, Zaryn, Dharlyn, Bohdi and Islyn. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Eva Smith (nee Johnson). He is also survived by his brothers Kent Smith (Buffy) and Darin Smith, his daughter Ashley Morrow-Smith and his nieces Taylor and Sarah.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment service will be held at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery in Iroquois at a later date. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

