Obituary – Edna Tupper

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Edna Tupper (nee Pyper) of Winchester, age 74. Loving wife of Steven Tupper. Loving mother of Heather Tupper of Winchester. Edna will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Cynthia, Alexis, & Keirsten. Dear sister of Earl Pyper (Peggy) of Winchester, Harold Pyper (Marlene) of Winchester and June Labelle (Kevin) of Lanark. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Pyper of Finch, Bill Tupper (Joan) of Williamsburg, Roger Tupper (Jean) of Morrisburg, Anna Poulin of Kanata and Cathy Tupper (late Philip) of Boucks Hill. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Lila Pyper (nee Smith) and her brothers Delmar and Donald Pyper. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may pay their respects at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, March 24th from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 25th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to the WDMH Foundation directed to the Dundas Manor Redevelopment fund or Prostate Cancer Research would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

