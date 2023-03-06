Obituary – Marion Benton

Passed away peacefully at the Peter D. Clark Nursing Home in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023, Marion Benton (nee Davidson), formerly of Smiths Falls, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Benton. Marion is survived by her nieces and nephews Glenn Pemberton (late Carolyn), Marilyn Beckstead (Gordon), Gary Pemberton (Irene), Brenda Locke (Arlie), Melvin Benton (Jean), Heather Belanger (late David), Donna Benton-Roy (late Andy) and Sharon Plume (Harvey). She is also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great-nieces and great, great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Wilburn and Zella Davidson (nee Coons), her sister Helen Benton (Vernard) and her brother Harold Davidson.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

