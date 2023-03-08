This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Distribution of municipal donations yet to be decided;
  • Thieves target local convenience stores;
  • UCDSB moving forward on TR Leger changes;
  • Bo the Pirate drops anchor at Iroquois Library;
  • Merab Ali elected student trustee;
  • Lions invite everyone to ‘Drop Dead!’
  • Editorial – Looking further than face value;
  • Jr. Lions push playoff series to the limit;
  • Jr. Rangers put out Inferno in four games;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.