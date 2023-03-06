Obituary – Sheila Hummell

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, March 3, 2023, Sheila Hummell (nee Muxfeldt) of Ottawa, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Earl Hummell for 50 years. Loving mother of Kim Hummell (David Gravelle) of Orleans. Loving grandmother of Cheyenne and Caleb Gravelle. Sheila will be fondly remembered by a large and loving extended family of sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Lela Muxfeldt (nee Sherman).

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Friday, March 10th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

