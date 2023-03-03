Obituary – Beverley Paul

Mom, Nana, Beverly will forever be remembered for the way she blessed her family. Born the eldest daughter to Laura and Ernest Wells of Morrisburg, she never shied away from hard work. She was given the shared responsibility to cook and clean in the house while helping her mother raise her younger siblings. After becoming a teacher, she married William Paul and together they raised a family on their dairy farm in Crysler. Amidst farming and parenting, William and Beverly enjoyed weekends attending old time music dances for many years. Above all, she often expressed her gratefulness in her life for daughters Heather (Tom), Valerie (Lenny) and son Douglas (Maria). In 2010, when she was predeceased by her husband William, she focused on and spent much of her time with her children and grandchildren, Tyler (Cassidy), Emily (Randy), Ryan (Amanda), Paul (Jamie), James and Aaron, and great-grandchildren Paisley and Levi. At that time, she also enjoyed many Sundays in the company of her brother, Allan until his passing in 2017. Her children and grandchildren would describe her as a woman of boundless energy who loved the farm and her many hobbies. She enjoyed making a homecooked meal for her family whether the occasion was Christmas, or because family was coming to visit her after doing chores in the barn. She was renowned throughout her extended family for making a variety of pies and desserts, and when asked about the ingredients in her desserts, with a wink she would reply that they were healthy and sugar-free. She often said, “I can’t sit too long. If I don’t keep moving, I will seize up.” As a result, during her summers she could be found working daily in her flower beds, in her vegetable garden and watching Blue Jays baseball. During her winters she spent time working on her jigsaw puzzles, watching her grandchildren play hockey or broomball and watching Ottawa Senators hockey. Every day, even on her last, she could be found in the barn “puttering around”, as she called it. She enjoyed the banter in the barn with her son and grandsons, and she often said it made her days full. Especially in her later years, she enjoyed visiting with her brothers and sisters and she will be missed by her surviving siblings Gordon (Marion), Deanna (Ed), Arthur (Heather),

Marilyn, Dale (Krista), Kaye, Brian, Rodger (Laurie), Philip (Lori), cousin Sandra (Jim) and brother in law Howard (late Lorna).

“Mom”, “Nana” was considered the emotional rock in the family, and she always had sage advice when life would become difficult. “You can’t live in the past. Just enjoy your life because you never know how long you have.”

A committal service will be held in the spring. In remembrance of Beverly’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Chesterville, ON. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com

