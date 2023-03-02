Obituary – Carl Beckstead MacDougal

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on March 1, 2023. Carl MacDougal, formerly of Riverside Heights, at the age of 88. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean MacDougal (nee Gemmell). Loving father of Debbie Byvelds (Steven) of Iroquois and Cindy MacIntosh (David) of Dunsford. Carl will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Thomas Byvelds (Sarah), Andrew Byvelds, Jonathan Byvelds, Matthew MacIntosh (Charlotte), Holly Tripp (Steven), and his great-granddaughters Ellie, Hannah and Paige. Predeceased by his 2 brothers Fraser and Earl. Also survived by several nephews and nieces.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Carefor Hospice Cornwall. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

