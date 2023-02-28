Obituary – Madolyn Ebner

On Thursday, February 2, 2023 Madolyn Ebner passed peacefully from this life after a valiant battle with cancer.

She was the beloved wife of Gottfried Ebner for 62 years, cherished mother of Derek (Raun Griffiths), Jeff and Rhonda, grandmother of Justin and Kiersten (Connor Ross) and great-grandmother of Sydney Elizabeth.

She is also survived by her brother Harrison “Teddy”, sister-in-law Rita and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents Myles and Ethel (Fairfield) Hummel, brothers Waverly and Donald, her sisters Violet (and husband Bert) Kennedy and Jean (and Hartley) Carkner.

Madolyn was born in Winchester Springs and grew up in the Winchester area. She was a great cook and baker, cultivated beautiful flower gardens and was a skilled genealogist. She was a dedicated public servant, retiring from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in 2008. She loved ice cream and watching the birds at her feeders and no stray cat ever crossed her path that didn’t get adopted.

Madolyn was a blessing in the lives of all who knew her and her loss is immeasurable. At her request, there will be no funeral or public gatherings. Those wishing to honor her memory could do so by contributing to their local animal shelter or another worthy cause. Online condolences can be shared at: www.dignitymemorial.com

