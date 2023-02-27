Obituary – Job Hubertus vander Poel

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, February 24, 2023. Job vander Poel of Iroquois at the age of 96. Dearly beloved husband of the late Margo Hoek. Loving father of Jackie and her husband Glenn Merkley, Kathy and her husband Dean Parlee, Peter and his wife Karen and Brenda and her husband Bob Seely. Dear brother of Reit, Truus, Corrie, Bert, and Leo. Predeceased by his siblings Nellie, Goof, Jo, and Gerard. Cherished Opa of David (Terra), Robyn (Kris) Erin (Tory), Thomas (Lauren), Laura (Josh) Benjamin, Colin (Ashley), Evan, Jill (Daniel), Matthew (Steph) and Lindsey (Kurt) and great-opa to Nicholas, Charles, James, Shea, Lane, Zinnia, Quintin, Wren, and Dorothy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Wednesday, March 1, from 4-7pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Roman Church in Iroquois on Thursday, March 2, at 11am. Donations to the Winchester Hospital Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com

