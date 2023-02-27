Obituary – Samuel Roger Vittorio

On February 24th, 2023, Samuel Vittorio (Sam), age 81, passed away peacefully at the Heartwood Long Term Care Home in Cornwall Ontario. Sam was a resident there for only a short time, after moving from the Heritage Heights Retirement Home. Sincere appreciation goes out to the staff of the Heartwood, Heritage Heights and the Cornwall Community Hospital for the good care and warmth Sam was shown over the years. Special thanks to Amanda Brown and little Addy for their tremendous help and support.

Sam was a gentle soul, always pleasant with a broad smile when greeting both old friends and new. Prior to moving to Cornwall, Sam was known around Morrisburg for sitting down by the dock or at the entrance to Upper Canada Village with his faithful Scottish Terrier, Skippy. Sam loved the smiles and nods people would offer, and Skippy loved the pets and scratches behind his ear. Sam will be missed by his friend, Sandra Dobry, and his family of caregivers.

May Sam rest in peace with his faithful companion, Skippy. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring.

If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

