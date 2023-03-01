This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Hefty Budget – Council content with 5.5 per cent tax increase in South Dundas;
  • Provincial group calls to end school closure moratorium;
  • Jr. Lions level playoff series at home in OT;
  • Dundas Seed, Forage, and Ag. Show moves to Chesterville;
  • Members appointed to South Dundas committees;
  • Editorial – Lift ban but proceed with caution;
  • NCJHL award Jr. Lions’ Connor Manderson;
  • Rangers tied in playoff series;
  • Musical magic at SLAS – AHI with Graham Greer;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.