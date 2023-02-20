Obituary – Douglas Gee

Passed away peacefully at the Providence Care Hospital in Kingston on Saturday, February 18, 2023, following a valiant battle with cancer, Doug Gee of Morrisburg, age 55. Beloved husband of the late Lynn Gee (nee Atkins). Much loved Dad of Margaret Gee of Kingston, Michael Gee (Shannon) of Vancouver and David Gee (Amanda) of Kingston. Loving grandpa of Violet, Lily and Pembroke. He is survived by his stepmother Marie Gee of Ottawa and his half-brother William Pylypow. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Dorothy Gee and his half-sister Margaret Pylypow. Doug will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Doug had recently retired from the National Research Council where he had worked as a metrologist for 26 years. Doug was an avid reader, gamer, explorer and coffee connoisseur. He also knew a good Scotch when he tasted one.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. If you wish you can donate to his favourite charities in his memory: Dundas County Hospice, Scouts Canada or the Diabetes Society. You can find them all on canadahelps.ca. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

