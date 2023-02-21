Obituary – Kyle Disotell

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 19, 2023, Kyle Disotell of Williamsburg, age 27. Beloved son of Kimberly and Darryl Disotell. Loving fiancée of Melanie Barkley. Devoted stepfather of Ali and Catie Thompson. Dear brother of Joshua Disotell and Nathan Disotell. Maternal grandson of Raymond Roderick and paternal grandson of Clayton and Barbara Disotell. Beloved god son of Bill and Amanda Hummel. Dear god brother of Cassie Hummel and her son Maverick and Maddie Hummel. Dear brother at heart to Mike Lalonde of Kingston. Beloved god father of Raymond Lalonde. Kyle will be fondly remembered by his Roderick and Disotell cousins, aunts and uncles. Kyle was a beloved son, grandson, father, brother, partner, nephew, cousin and friend. He was predeceased by his grandmother Carolyn Roderick, his uncle Raymond Roderick, his cousin Shawn Roderick and his twin cousins Brandon and Daniel Barkley.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, March 12th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. Donations to Jumpstart will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

