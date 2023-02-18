Obituary – Joyce Vincent

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joyce Vincent (nee Fawcett) of Brinston at the age of 75. Dearly beloved wife of the late James Vincent. Loving mother of Steven Simzer (Linda), and Mark Simzer (Lisa) and special aunt of Michael Fawcett (Dawn), David Fawcett and Cindy Cairns (Rick). Dear sister of Margaret Link (Ralph). Predeceased by her brothers; Donald, Dwain, Jim, Raymond, and infant brother Keith. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Devin (Rachel), Cole (Ashlee) Noah, Jay (Megan) and Tess (Tanner) and great grandchild Paisley. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Tuesday, February 21 from 11am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home at 1pm. A reception will follow the service at the R.C.L Branch 370 Iroquois. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Lung Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

