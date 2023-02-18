Obituary – Dorothy McBain

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 17, 2023, Dorothy McBain (nee Mattice) of Morrisburg, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Angus McBain. Loving mother of Jim McBain (Kim Kirkwood) of Dunbar. Dear sister of Edith Wright of Ajax. She was predeceased by her brother Henry Mattice, her sisters Helen Gordier (Hubert) and Alice Mattice, her brother-in-law Jack Wright and her sister-in-law Beatrice Frigon. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, February 21st from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

