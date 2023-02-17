Obituary – Hubert Barkley

Passed away peacefully at the Heartwood Manor in Cornwall on Thursday, February 16, 2023, Hubert Barkley of Williamsburg, age 74. Loving husband of Barbara Barkley (nee Scott) for 54 years. Loving father of Cindy Barkley (Tim Lidlow) of Lansdowne and Scott Barkley (Amberzine) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Gladys Garlough (Gordon) of Williamsburg. Dear son-in-law of Catherine Scott (late Ken) of Morrisburg. Dear brother-in-law of Edna Barkley of Morrisburg, Bob Scott (Laurie) of Smiths Falls, Gary Scott of Morrisburg and Debbie Levere (Roger) of Iroquois. Hubert will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Maggie, Aidan and Leah. He was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Edna Barkley and his brothers Arnold and Keith Barkley. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Hubert’s life will be held at the Cedar Glen Golf Course on Monday, February 20th from 1-4 pm. There will be an opportunity to share memories of Hubert at 2:30 pm. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

