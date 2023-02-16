Obituary – James Rae

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, James Rae of Bourget, age 59. Loving husband of Chayita Rae (nee Meier). Loving father of Tyler Rae of Morrisburg, Trent Rae of Athens, Tanya Rae of Morewood and Julie Rae of Morewood. Dear stepfather of Katya Desforges of Bourget. Beloved son of Willow Patterson (nee Summers) of Osgoode and the late Lyle Rae. Dear brother of Karen Froats (Mike Halpenny) of Metcalfe. Dear uncle of Travis and Derek Froats.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of James’ life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Sunday, March 5th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

