Time to revive Williamsburg’s Cenotaph

MORRISBURG – The once forgotten Williamsburg Cenotaph will again get the respect it deserves in 2023 when it becomes the third cenotaph relocation and re-dedication project in South Dundas.

Eric Duncan, who voluntarily spearheaded both the Matilda (2019) and Iroquois Cenotaph (2022) projects, was at the Monday South Dundas council meeting to seek council’s in principle support for the project.

Parts of the cenotaph which was not properly decommissioned when the former municipal office building in Williamsburg was sold in 2017 into private ownership was returned to the committee and will become key features in the new installation.

Duncan characterized this project as “something that is long past due to rectify and complete.”

The new committee includes Duncan, the Morrisburg Legion President Donna Dillabough, Legion member Steve Coligan and Williamsburg recreation president David Lapier.

They will oversee the project and its necessary fundraising.

Duncan estimates this project will cost about $10,000 to $15,000, “which is significantly reduced from the size and cost of the Matilda and Iroquois projects. The square footage of the site is much smaller and less complex, but we believe it will be a new and beautiful tribute to Williamsburg area veterans for decades to come.”

The installation will be located at J.C. Whitteker Park in Williamsburg, just east of the library building. It will include flagpoles, lighting, an interlocking path, limestone installation featuring the maple leaf from the original cenotaph and the original plaque from the cenotaph.

Council provided their in principle support to the project as requested.

The report requests in principle support, “providing a financial commitment of up to $15,000 towards the project”, allowing the committee to complete the banking through the municipality, delegating David Jansen, director of parks recreation and facilities to work with the contractors to complete the project in 2023, and creating a South Dundas Cenotaph reserve to allow for future maintenance and repairs.

