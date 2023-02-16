Obituary – Marie Lafleur

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Marie (Bray) Lafleur on February 5th, 2023 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Aimé Lafleur. Loved mother of Yvon Lafleur (Beverley), Léo Lafleur (Susan), André Lafleur and Diane Mulligan (Robert). Marie will be sadly missed by her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside interment of cremated remains will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



