Obituary – Lise Hamer

Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Lise Hamer (nee Labreque) of Williamsburg, age 77. Loving wife of Michael Hamer for 56 years. Loving mother of Suzanne Hamer-Brennan (Todd) of Ottawa, Mark Hamer (Susan) of Ottawa and Sonia LeBrun (Don) of Finch. Dear sister of Robert Labreque (Janet) of Williamsburg. Lise will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Charlotte, Griffin, Atticus, Theodore, Annika, Lise and Martin. She was predeceased by her parents Cyprien and Bernadette Labreque and her brother Rene Labreque. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Lise’s life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Saturday, February 25th from 2-4 p.m. Memories will be shared at 3 p.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

