This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Time to revive Williamsburg’s Cenotaph;
  • Local riding boundaries changing to SDG;
  • Council appointments approved;
  • Filling Empty Bowls at Community Food Share;
  • Breakfast with our firefighters;
  • South Dundas set to welcome new clerk;
  • Diving deeper into the 2023 budget;
  • Editorial – Passing the buck in South Dundas;
  • Morrisburg Jr. Lions set record with Jets win;
  • Lions tamed by Rangers 9-1;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

