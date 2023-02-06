Obituary – Donald Deighton

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Donald Deighton passed away at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on January 29, 2023. Loving husband of Rhonda (nee Wolman). Cherished father of Abram (Marcela Ramirez Salgado) of Ottawa, Dr. Rose Deighton-Mohammed (Zoha Mohammed) of Atlanta, Georgia. Loving son-in-law of Laura Wolman and the late Zvi Wolman. Dear brother of Louise Tedesco of Guelph, Alistair Deighton (Sheila Deighton) of Chesterville, uncle of Michael Deighton, Chris Deighton (Reshma Kishnani), and the late Alistair Jr., Cathy McMillan (Archie McMillan), Diane Stein Tedesco (Yuri Collesso), Dave and Donnalee Tedesco. He will be missed by many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

