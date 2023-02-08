This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 8, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Target set: South Dundas staff directed to aim for 5.5 per cent;

IJC seeks water level public input;

EOHU ends weekly updates;

Thieves target Chesterville LCBO;

UCDSB set to approve new logo;

Habitat for Humanity welcomed to South Dundas council meeting;

Editorial – Is everything broken, or just rhetoric?

Jr. Lions leap over Eagles in OT;

Glory Days! with Chris McHarge coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;

These stories and more in this week’s edition of The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Why wait until Thursday to read some of the news online, when you can subscribe now, and received all the news delivered to your mail box every week? Subscribe now to The Leader for only $35/year anywhere in Canada.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



