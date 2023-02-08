This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 8, 2023

February 8, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Target set: South Dundas staff directed to aim for 5.5 per cent;
  • IJC seeks water level public input;
  • EOHU ends weekly updates;
  • Thieves target Chesterville LCBO;
  • UCDSB set to approve new logo;
  • Habitat for Humanity welcomed to South Dundas council meeting;
  • Editorial – Is everything broken, or just rhetoric?
  • Jr. Lions leap over Eagles in OT;
  • Glory Days! with Chris McHarge coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
