Obituary – Glen Richardson

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Glen Richardson of Morrisburg, age 69. Loving husband of Violet Richardson (nee Papineau). Loving father of Matt Richardson (Tammy) of Morrisburg, Glenda Richardson (Howard) of Morrisburg and Gwen Richardson (Mike) of L’Original. Dear brother of Marilyn Markell (Bill) of Morrisburg. Dear brother-in-law of Rachel Richardson of Cornwall. Glen will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Travis (Deborah), Andrew, Shelby, Nathaniel, Emily, Kaitlyn, Shantel, Daniel and his great-grandchildren McKayla, Avery, Maddison and Abel. He was predeceased by his parents Herb and Verna Richardson and his brother Curly Richardson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

