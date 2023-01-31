Obituary – Willem van Leeuwen

Captain Willem van Leeuwen

Royal Canadian Dragoons (Retired)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Brockville General Hospital, beloved Willem Frederik van Leeuwen passed away at the age of 92. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Joan Williamson and brother Richard van Leeuwen (Rosamund); his children, Rob van Leeuwen (Lee-Anne) and Sue van Leeuwen; his grandchildren, Colleen van Leeuwen (John) and Terra van Leeuwen (Madusan); and his great grandchildren Hailey, Faith, Belle, Donavan, and Jax. He was predeceased by his loving wife Gloria and his parents Abraham and Margrietha.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside interment of cremated remains will be at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

