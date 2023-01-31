Obituary – Ivan Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Ivan Casselman of Morrisburg, age 79. Loving husband of Judy Casselman (nee Garlough). Dear father of Amanda Lavallie (Bill Barton) of Lethbridge. Dear Papa of Jasmine Barton. Dear brother of Lyle Casselman (Irene) of Dixons Corners. Dear brother-in-law of Betty Casselman of Morrisburg. Dear uncle of Gordon, Amy and Darryl. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Annabelle Casselman (nee Gogo) and his brother Mahlon Casselman.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

