Obituary – Niklaus Buri

Buri, Johann- Niklaus (Nik) – 20 April, 1954 – 27 January, 2023, passed away peacefully after a long and brave battle with dementia. Beloved husband of Barbara Buri (nee Beck) for nearly 46 years. Cherished father of Daniela Buri and Franziska Buri (Brian Dundon) and adored Neni to Mia and Théa Kowlessar. Son of the late Ernest and Maria Buri (nee Stucki) and brother of Anna Baumgartner. Son-in-law of the late Andreas and Elsbeth (Betty) Beck and brother-in-law to Eva Piazza (the late Gigi) and Zilla Induni. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, extended family and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville for the compassionate care provided to Nik during his illness.

Please join us on February 10th, 2023 from 2pm – 7pm at the Oddfellows Hall, 12389 County Road 18, Williamsburg, ON, for a celebration of life. To honour Nik’s casual style, please feel free to wear his favourite attire, plaid shirts and jeans. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in Nik’s name are greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

