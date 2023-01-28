Obituary – Lisa Gail Burchell

It’s with great sadness we announce the suddenly passing of a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Lisa Burchell (nee Vandine) of RR 5 Spencerville at the age of 53. Dearly beloved wife of Kevin Burchell. Loving mother of Cole (Emma), Kailea, and Megan (Matt). Loving daughter of Rob Vandine and the late Lea Vandine. Dear sister of Angie (Tommy) Smail. Daughter-in-law to Joan and Jim Burchell. Sister-in-law to Carl and Liz, Sandra and Craig, John and Lorie. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Lisa’s life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cardinal on Friday, February 3 from 1-4 p.m. A service will take place at the Legion at 2pm. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



