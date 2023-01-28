Obituary – Carol Ann Deline

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, on Thursday January 26, 2023. Carol Deline (nee Daw) of Brockville at the age of 75. Dearly beloved wife of Alvin Deline. Step-mother of Donnie (Davie) and Doug Deline. Dear sister of Susan Daw. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Margaret Daw. Sadly missed by several grandchildren and great grandchildren and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Mainsville Cemetery later in the spring. Donations to the Charity of choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



