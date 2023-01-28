Obituary – Philip Douglas Parry

Peacefully at St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville, on Wednesday, January25, 2023.Philip Parry of Iroquois at the age of 71. Dearly beloved husband of Anne Parry of 46 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Tony Matthews) and Stephanie Parry. Cherished grandfather of Saxon and Roslin Matthews. Dear brother of Janet Plens (Joe), Paul (Donna), Blake (Cindy), Brent (Linda), and Pam Ainscough (Brian). Survived by his nieces and nephews; Jonathan Plens, Jennifer Plens, Matthew Parry, Lynn Welch (Chad), Brian Parry (Jennifer), Kyle Parry (Sabrina), Danielle Parry, Douglas Ainscough (Samantha), Samantha Ainscough, and Payton Ainscough (Noel Sceviour) and by his great-nieces and great- nephews; Carsen and Ava Parry, Cohen, and Brielle Parry, Marissa and Jayla Welch, Maisie Ainscough and Noel Jr. Sceviour. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Barbara Parry. Philip was educated at the University of Guelph with a BA Honours- Ontario Agriculture College, Dairy Science Class of 75. He belonged to the Iroquois/Matilda Lions, Iroquois United Church, Winchester United Church, and the Woods Turners Association. He was Quality Assurance Manager of several cheese companies in Eastern Ontario including Ault Foods/Parmalat, Winchester Cheese, Schneiders, Kraft, Black Diamond and St. Albert’s. Philip enjoyed football, rugby, old timer hockey, baseball (The 40 Pounders), “The Dairy Boys” Alumnae group and their annual gatherings along with curling, skiing with friends and their family at Tremblant and Huckleberry Lodge by Titus Mountain, golfing, fishing birthday, his annual fireworks party, wood working and was the king of DIY Projects around the house.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Saturday, February 4, from 1-4pm. Donations to South Dundas Hospice, Alzeimers Society or Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, Ontario Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



