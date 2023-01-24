Obituary – Roger “Dean” Ault

November 27, 1953 - January 22, 2023

January 24, 2023 Editor Obituaries

Suddenly on Sunday, January 22, 2023.  Dean Ault of Cardinal at the age of 69.  Dearly beloved husband of Judy Ault (nee Miller).  Loving son of Donald Ault (Debbie Armstrong) and the late Beverly Ault.  Dear brother of Kevin (Cindy) of Iroquois.  Son-in-law of Mary and Jerry Miller and brother-in-law of Deborah (Wayne) Waller, Diane (Mark) Jones and Tracy Gill.  Sadly missed by aunts, unlces, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal, on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9pm.  Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 27 at 11am.  Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

