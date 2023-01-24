Obituary – Thomas Melesky

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023, Tom Melesky of Prescott, age 80. Loving husband of Carol Melesky (nee St. Hilaire). Dear father of Catherine Geurkink (Michael) of Hainsville and Robert Melesky of Ottawa. Dear brother of Mary Melesky of Sault Ste. Marie. Tom will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Shelby (David), Brody, Kieran, Kyle, Ryan, Brendan (Ashley) and his great-grandchildren Scottie and Tyson. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Rose Melesky.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, January 28th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

