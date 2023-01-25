This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 25, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Not set in stone: Library report lists potential closures;
  • Seaway traffic down five per cent;
  • Forward House sits sixth in Next Great Save vote;
  • Ward appointed Interim Department Head;
  • Snowarama set for February 4;
  • New plan to reduce surgical wait times in Ontario;
  • Editorial: Slippery slope of private health care;
  • Hard fought weekend for Lions;
  • Positive bounce back leads to expansion of soccer programs;
