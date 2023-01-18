This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Still room at Committees of Council tables;
  • Alight at Night attendance drops in 2022;
  • County Road 43 detour through Chesterville planned;
  • Next Great Save opportunity for Forward House;
  • Jr. hockey club’s alcohol request will be revisited;
  • Empty Bowls set to make a comeback;
  • Editorial – Is the answer further amalgamation?
  • Jr. Lions drop points in playoff race;
  • Juno award winner Dan Mangan at St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.