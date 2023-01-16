Obituary – David Deyo

Passed away suddenly at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Thursday, January 5, 2023, David Deyo of Gloucester, age 63. Loving husband of Lise Deyo (nee Roy). Loving father of Andrew Deyo (Mimi) of Ottawa and Amanda Deyo of Ottawa. Dear brother of James Deyo of Cardinal and Shawn Deyo (Sandy) of Ottawa. David will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Morgan Riley and Guinevere. Dear uncle of Veronica, Michael and Zachary Deyo. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred Glen and Grace Deyo (nee Wagar) and his sister Diane Deyo.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, January 22nd from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Spring interment will be at South Gower Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

