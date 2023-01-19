Obituary – Barbara Joyce Madden

It’s with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our mom Barb. A one of a kind soul that meant so much to many. A wonderful wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. We want to thank everyone who has already reached out to us. It is deeply appreciated. As per our mom’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Mom leaves to mourn her husband Bill, her daughters Brenda (John) Madden-Larocque, Gloria Madden, her sister Vera (John) Marchand, her grandchildren Mikaela, Noelle, Andrew, Step-grandchild, Kaylah, her brother-in-law Rick Madden, Several other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, her son-in-law Keith and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Lorne Fawcett and Hilda Levere, her sisterMarjorie and her husband Dave Martelle. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

Donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Cancer society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



