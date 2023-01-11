This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Community Hub and Warming Centre now open;
  • Deputy CAO and clerk leaving South Dundas;
  • Council to revisit staff wage increase;
  • Early ON remains a valuable local family resource;
  • Last day, a great day to play;
  • Pharmacies expand services available;
  • Editorial – Twenty-five years after amalgamation;
  • Lions begin 2023 with two wins;
  • St. Lawrence Stage starts 2023 on a high note;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.