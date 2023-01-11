This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 11, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Community Hub and Warming Centre now open;
- Deputy CAO and clerk leaving South Dundas;
- Council to revisit staff wage increase;
- Early ON remains a valuable local family resource;
- Last day, a great day to play;
- Pharmacies expand services available;
- Editorial – Twenty-five years after amalgamation;
- Lions begin 2023 with two wins;
- St. Lawrence Stage starts 2023 on a high note;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.