Obituary – Harold Moore

Passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Villa in Cornwall on Friday, January 6, 2023, Harold Moore of Williamsburg, age 87. Loving husband of Marion Moore (nee McLean) for 65 years. Loving father of Stuart Moore of Belleville, Ronnie Moore at home and Danny Moore (Tina) of St. Thomas. Dear brother of Howard Moore (Lillian) of Kemptville and Lorne Moore of Calgary. Harold will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kirk, Robin, Kial, Paul, Mary Lynn and his great-grandchildren Chelsea, Austin, Brea and Savanna. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Luella Moore (nee Crowder), his daughter Erma Osborne and his brothers Ken and Cecil Moore. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Donations to the Ontario March of Dimes or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

