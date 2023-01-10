Obituary – Mac Casselman

Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 9, 2023, Mac Casselman of Morrisburg, formerly of Iroquois, age 79. Dear father of Chad Casselman (Sherri) of Kitchener, Derrick Casselman (Kimberley) of Morrisburg and Kelly Casselman of Cardinal. Dear brother of Gayle Prunner (Denzil) of Iroquois. Mac will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kane, Ellery, Makayla and Faith. He was predeceased by his parents Almon and Margaret Casselman (nee MacIntosh), his sister Sally Francis and his nephew Willie Prunner. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Mac’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Sunday, January 15th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

